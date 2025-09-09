Fife Climate Festival: wraps come off programme for 2025 including a Wee Day Oot

The wraps have come off the programme of events for Fife Climate Festival 2025.

It brings together a host of community groups with a number of events across Kirkcaldy district and central Fife.

The festival runs from September 20 to October 19, and will feature over 60 community-led events from bat walks, beach cleans and saltmarsh restoration to cookery workshops, apple days, cycling events, and upcycling crafts.

Led by groups ranging from community gardens and art centres to churches, museums, and nature restoration projects, the programme showcases the creativity and commitment driving climate action in Fife and how everyone can make a difference.

The festival is organised by Fife Climate Hub in collaboration with Climate Action Fife, and this year, 23 community groups have been supported with Small Climate Grants of up to £500.

The programme includes the Big Green Market, evening bat walks and Ravenscraig Walled Garden’s apple day; a cook and dine with a focus on Mexican Street Food & Introduction to Fermentation; and a community meal and energy advice surgery hosted by Greener Kirkcaldy & Cosy Kingdom.

Fife Seed Library hosts composting for beginners, while the festival will also feature Fife VegFest which returns to the Old Kirk after its summer take-over of the High Street.

The Ecology Centre in Kinghorn has a food and sustainability session, while the 3R Craft Group hosts an upcycling crafts series.

Joan Brown from Lucky Ewe Farm, said: "These activities are needed to make climate awareness more accessible, relatable, and rooted in everyday experience. By connecting young people and those with additional support needs participants to the land, biodiversity, and creative expression, we can help build emotional engagement and practical knowledge that can lead to sustained climate action."

More events are being added to the programme daily and organisers are invited to contribute to the listings at https://fccan.org.uk/fife-climate-festival/fife-climate-festival-programme-2025/

The mid-point of the festival will be also marked by a Wee Day Oot – a full day of free, family-friendly fun celebrating community and connection.

It takes place at Lochore Meadows Country Park on October 4, and is a chance to meet everyday changemakers behind local community groups, discover practical support for your family, and explore ways to get involved.

This year’s theme centres around celebrating Fife’s proud industrial past and exploring new opportunities for former coalfield areas to thrive in the future.

Alice Henderson Fife Climate hub manager,said: “The Wee Day Oot is a fantastic way to celebrate how active and inspiring Fifers are. The day will bring people together to have fun, meet new friends, share ideas, and belong. We’d love to see you there; whether you’re relaxing at a family picnic, running a stall with your organisation, or taking part in the free activities, from face painting to cycling or yoga.”

Kaska Hempel, Fife Climate Hub communication officer added: “Holding our Wee Day Oot at Lochore Meadows this year makes it particularly meaningful. It's a place shaped by coal mining and community spirit and the event reflects on Fife’s proud industrial past while celebrating the resilience and creativity of its people. The transformation of this once industrial landscape into a green, thriving space for all, shows how change can lead to renewal and gives us hope for the future.”