Fife College helping prisoners to change their lives thanks to art awards

Each year the Koestler Awards acknowledge inspiring pieces of art created by prisoners in the United Kingdom, with prizes handed out across 50 categories including fine art, craft and design, performance and audio, film and animation and writing.

Fife College delivers learning in 13 centres located in Scottish Prison Service facilities throughout Scotland, and staff worked with learners in custodial settings to submit a range of creative works to the Awards, with a total of 513 entries submitted from all establishments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the awards.

Audrey Mitchell, who is the lead for the college’s work in prisons, said: “Each year we work with hundreds of individuals in our prisons and encourage them to explore their creative side and submit an entry into the Koestler Awards.

“These awards are a great outlet for them, and we were delighted to see so many of them have their work recognised by the judging panel."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.