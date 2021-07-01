The charity is advertising a number of volunteer vacancies across its family support services, as the services work towards resuming more face-to-face contact with children and families as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.

Barnardo’s Befrienders work with young people or parents on a one-to-one basis, offering practical assistance and emotional support, to build their self-confidence, coping mechanisms and positive relationships.

Barnardo's are appealing for volunteers.

The work could be focused on a particular need, such as confidence building, or it could be more focused around doing activities with a young person or supporting them to access local community groups.

Kelly Gibb, volunteer coordinator for Barnardo’s in Fife, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of our wonderful volunteers for the huge difference they make to the lives of our children and families by giving their time and support.

“As more of our face to face work resumes over the coming weeks, we are eager to hear from more people who can consider volunteering with our services and we currently have several vacancies we are looking to fill.

"There is no set amount of hours – it is up to each individual how much time they can spare, but every effort is sincerely appreciated and full training and supervision is provided.

"The nature of these roles befriending children and parents is incredibly rewarding, as well as having significant positive impact for the people being supported.”

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Kelly Gibb to arrange an informal chat: [email protected]

