Fife families open shop to raise awareness about Huntington’s disease
Families in Fife are joining forces to open a new shop which will raise awareness of and funds for, the region’s branch of Scottish Huntington’s Association.
To mark mark Huntington’s Disease Awareness Month, they are holding a ‘pop-up shop’, staffed by volunteers from local families affected by the disease. It will operate in Wesley Street, Methil until Thursday.
Huntington’s disease is an incurable neurological condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-council-opens-door-to-more-early-years-officer-modern-apprenticeships-3241327
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/former-prime-minister-gordon-brown-kirkcaldys-twin-town-back-bid-to-save-polish-club-3241988
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/business/fife-farmer-warns-of-shortage-of-1500-workers-needed-for-scottish-fruit-picking-season-3242546
The hereditary nature of the disease means it impacts upon entire families over generations rather than on individuals alone.
Jillian Foster, Senior HD Specialist who supports families in Fife, said: “The shop is a great way to bring us all together, raise awareness and reach people who might otherwise never know there are families with Huntington’s disease in their community.
“We’re looking forward to meeting customers, many of whom come in looking for a bargain and leave knowing more than they did about Huntington’s disease.”