PeachyKeen came third at the Ljubljana Smart Pedal Pitch 2022 competition in Slovenia earlier this month.

The Kirk Wynd company designs and manufactures products that utilises human movement to generate electricity - with the focus of creating it in an enjoyable, interactive way.

It took part in the competition where the European capital city looked for innovative ideas for improving its cycling eco-system.

PeachyKeen's self-charging LED pedal

PeachyKeen wowed the judges with its LED pedal designed and manufactured in the Lang Toun using fully recyclable 3D printed components as well as being battery free.

It is also the only one of its kind in the world.

The pedal provides 360-degree visibility that can be seen at up to 1km, which is especially useful at traffic lights and intersections in low light environments as they can blink for up to seven minutes when stopped.

Andrew Bowie with Joa Bell from PeachyKeen

Mr Torrance hailed the competition success as “an amazing achievement.”

He said: “

“They were up against some stiff competition from around the world and were quite rightly recognised for their inventive pedal design that increases safety for cyclists and other road users”

The pedal was created during lockdown as other planned projects were cancelled, and the team worked on it at home.

Joa Bell, customer success manager at PeachyKeen, said: “We started to 3D print them in our workshop. The electronics were made at Key-Tech Electronic Systems in Kirkcaldy so everything that makes up the pedal is local.”

The pedal lights are white at the front, red at the back and amber on the side.

Added Joa: “In essence it is a safety device that makes you more visible to other road users, but the best feature is that you don’t need to remember to charge it or change any batteries as it works with a dynamo.