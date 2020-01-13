Fife football team receives a cash boost

A Cardenden football club has been given a cash injection to help pay for a large lawnmower to keep their pitch in a good condition.

Bowhill Rovers, which is run for schoolchildren by a volunteer manager and coaches, has been awarded a grant of £3000 by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) to part-fund the equipment.

The football club offers schoolchildren the opportunity to train and play on a well-maintained pitch at Wallsgreen Park which the new lawnmower will support.

Although the local authority cuts the pitch as part of its park maintenance programme, Bowhill Rovers said that more regular care is needed to ensure the playing surface is of high enough quality.

Club members tend to the pitch to keep it in optimal condition for matches and other activities, but its current lawnmower has reached the end of its working life and is uneconomic to repair.

A replacement mower has been sourced which will enable Bowhill Rovers to continue to maintain its playing and training pitches to an acceptable standard.

Brian Penman of Bowhill Rovers said: “We would like to thank the Coalfields Regeneration Trust for its grant which will help fund a new lawnmower to ensure our pitch is maintained at a high-quality for the school children who rely on it.”

Bob Young, a CRT trustee in Scotland, said: “We were pleased to be able to award Bowhill Rovers with funding towards a new lawnmower. The volunteer manager and coaches provide a valuable facility for local youngsters.”