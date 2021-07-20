Fife girl has her hair chopped for Little Princess Trust to help children with cancer
A 10-year-old Fife girl has had around 15 inches chopped from her hair to help children with cancer.
Holly Meeks has had her hip-length blonde locks cut into a chic bob in aid of the Little Princess Trust
The chopped hair will be used to make wigs for youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other medical conditions.
Holly, from Coaltown of Wemyss, is delighted with her new look, but she said knowing her haircut is helping others, has made it even more worthwhile.
Holly’s mum Lyn said a friend of her daughter’s had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust and this had inspired Holly to do the same.
The Coaltown of Wemyss Primary pupil said: “I had seen one of my friend’s get her hair cut for the Princess Trust and I had heard about it. I wanted other people to have the joy of having long hair like me.
"You can do so much with it and I wanted others to be able to experience that.”
Lyn said Holly has had to keep her hair in good condition and she has been having her hair trimmed now and again at Diva Hair by Jordan at Glen Christie Hairdressing in Kirkcaldy just to get rid of any split ends.
Lyn said: “In May she decided it was the right time to get her hair cut. I had held off putting a date in the diary just incase she changed her mind! We have set up a Just Giving page and we set the date last Thursday for her to come in and see Jordan to get her hair cut.
“The minimum hair length the Princess Trust looks for is 30cm and we are aiming to send between 35 and 40cm of hair – five bunches.”
So far Holly has managed to raise over £900 which will also go to the Trust. She is delighted at being able to raise such an incredible amount.
She added: “I have never had short hair before – I have always had my hair long. But after this I will be growing my hair long again so I can do this again for the Princess Trust.”