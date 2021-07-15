Fife musician's hitting the right notes in the dance music world

Fife musician Dean Chalmers has been enjoying success as a songwriter and vocalist in the dance music world.

Having recently had his vocals feature on DJ Ashley Wallbridge’s latest track, he’s a firm believer in anyone being able to achieve their dreams, whatever they may be, and whatever their background.

Dean, who is originally from Glenrothes but now lives in Dunfermline, spent time during his teenage years in foster care.

He’s very open about the fact he could have chosen a different path to the one he’s on now, but it was music that saw him through those difficult times.

Dean Chalmers with DJ Ashley Wallbridge during the filming of the music video for the track Beautiful Lies.

And now he’s enjoying success as a songwriter and vocalist in the dance music world, and mixing with international DJs.

He said: “I had a rough experience when growing up. I came back from the US at 15 on my own. My mum married an American and the relationship with my step dad wasn’t good at all.

“I realised I had a return ticket and decided to use it. I landed in Edinburgh with a rucksack and £40 in my pocket.

“After staying with friends for a while, a friend’s mum helped me find help and I went into the foster system.

“I started drinking in the Town Park and getting into stupid little altercations and I quickly realised that wasn't the path for me.

"Music was something I’ve always been interested in.

“It was always something that allowed me to vent the hard times in my life and express myself, whilst keeping me away from the wrong choices.

“There was a time when I became homeless, but I eventually got my own place and looked after my younger siblings for periods of time.

“I could have been on a completely different track to where I am now.

"It made me want to help others unlock their potential.”

The 31-year-old is a well known face on the Fife music scene, having worked his way around the acoustic circuit before he collaborated with a dance DJ, which has since led to attention from others around the world, including opportunities to write music for dance artists on the Armada Music label owned by Armin Van Buuren.

He explained: “I built a great local following in Fife by gigging for years and I ended up working on dance projects that have now seen my music played across the world and recognised by huge names in the dance world such as Armin Van Buuren, Gareth Emery and Above & Beyond.

"The track with Ashley Wallbridge, Beautiful Lies, has had incredible feedback so far, opening opportunities for me to work with other international DJs and producers from across the world including Los Angeles.

"I’ve built up an online following of tens of thousands across all social platforms and the streams of my work are now into the millions.

"It’s great to see the work pay off.”

Away from music, Dean is currently working with a charity trying to end youth homelessness.

He previously spent time working with Fife’s criminal justice team.

He said: “I wanted to give something back to the community and my experiences help me when working with young people.

"I believe you can do anything you want. If you want something bad enough you can do it.

"It’s something I always promote to them.”

