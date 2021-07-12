Mandy Henderson, who started working at Linton Lane in 1996, is celebrating a quarter of a century service at the centre which is at the heart of the community.

Mandy first joined the centre as its supervisor after being recommended for the job by her fellow board members with the Toll Centre in Burntisland where she had 18 years board experience.

Eight years ago she successfully interviewed for the manager’s job, bringing a fresh new outlook to the centre.

Linton Lane Centre manager, Mandy Henderson, is celebrating her 25th year at the centre. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Over the years Mandy has seen the centre change from primarily kids youth clubs and seniors groups to evolve into a true community focused hub that has supported entire generations of families in the area.

She said: “There has always been a lot of community involvement at the centre.

"I’ve seen parents who have brought their children into playgroups, and, with a bit of encouragement and support from us, become social workers, teachers, and board members of the centre once they realise their potential.

“I’ve seen our entire roof blow off twice, and there is always a huge pressure when it comes to applying for funding - but it is all worth it when we are able to support some of the most vulnerable in the community.”The centre became a lifeline for many people throughout the pandemic, delivering food parcels and Christmas hampers when many would have been alone.

Linton Lane chairman, Lorraine Wilkinson, has praised Mandy's selfless approach as manager of the centre.

Mandy’s role at the helm was key to that work.

Lorraine Wilkinson, who chairs Linton Lane Centre said: “Mandy is the kindest, most caring person in Kirkcaldy.

"She is the heart of the centre and always goes above and beyond to make sure people in the community are supported.”

Lorraine added: “She is the most selfless person I have ever met.

“I always say, believe what you do matters and you will make a difference in people's lives – you can make a difference one person at a time.

“Mandy and Linton Lane Centre do this on a daily basis.”

