Fife weather: Forecast of sunny intervals and rising temperatures across the week
Fife can look forward to a sunny week, according to the Met office forecast.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:02 am
Temperatures in the Kingdom will peak at 23 degrees on Thursday – and rain isn’t on the forecast!
The week gets off to a cloudy start today with temperatures around 17 degrees.
On Tuesday, a cloudy start will give way to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with the thermometer touching 18 degrees.
There then follows a jump up to 22 degrees on Wednesday and 23 on Thursday when it will be sunny, with some cloudy intervals later both days.
Friday will be 21 degrees, cloudy and sunny by late morning.
The weekend forecast is anticipating sunny intervals and 22 degrees across both days.