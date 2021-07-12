Lloyds Pharmacy reveals new Kirkcaldy town centre base after Postings closure

Lloyds Pharmacy is set to move into the building once occupied by Santander.

The chemist has applied to Fife Council for permission to make alternations to the building.

Lloyds had been based in the former Postings Shopping Centre, and was the last tenant to close its doors when the mall closed a few weeks ago.

The former Santander bank on Kirkcaldy High Street is to become the new base for Lloyds Pharmacy

It is currently using a portable cabin in its car park until it can move into its new High Street base.

Lloyds has lodged an application for listed building consent to carry out alterations to the building, and to make changes to the shopfront.

The front part of the building dates from around 1835 with a two storey addition built to the rear estimated to be mid/late 20th century.

A statement lodged as part of the planning application said: “The proposed refit works don't effect the fabric of the historic front part of the building and only minimally effect the fabric of modern rear part of the building.

“The proposed works will allow the use of a currently vacant retail unit, contributing to the continued vibrancy of the high street.

"The works will improve the visual impact of the retail unit and will not impact on the fabric of the historic building.

Santander closed its Kirkcaldy branch as part of a major shake-up - it also axed its St Andrews outlet - with the doors closing in June 2019.

