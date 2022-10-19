The Fields in Trust UK's Favourite Parks 2022 reflects the immense value placed on parks by its local community.

In total, over 30,000 people from across the UK voted for their favourite park, and the winners included Pittencrieff Park - or The Glen, as it is known to locals - in Dunfermline.

The 76-acre park contains several children’s play areas and is renowned for its much loved peacocks.

Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline

It has huge historical links to Andrew Carnegie who purchased it for the people of Dunfermline in 1902.

The park is also rich in history, containing the site of Malcolm Canmore's Tower - the seat of royal power in mid 11th century power for Malcolm III and his queen, St Margaret of Scotland.

Pittencrieff is owned by Carnegie Trust and maintained by a small on-site team of Fife Council gardeners, supported by a team of volunteers and the charity Friends of Pittencrieff Park.

Councillor James Calder, convenor of the City of Dunfermline area committee, said "This national recognition only emphasises what a fantastic facility we have on our doorstep. We should be proud of what we have and all make sure we look after this extraordinary park."