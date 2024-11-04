Fife photographer’s exhibition urges pupils to ‘think big’ after leaving school

Photographic portraits that encourage pupils to think big about life after school are going on show at a local cultural hub.

The exhibition, which opens at Methil Heritage Centre on Wednesday, November 6, showcases local high school alumni who have made their mark in the world.

Possible Paths by Fife-based photographer Cate Gillon celebrates former pupils as relatable role models while exploring themes of self-esteem, identity, place, and employment. By broadening young people’s horizons and challenging their perceptions of the working world, the project hopes to inspire greater self-belief and community optimism.

Distinguished alumni of Levenmouth Academy – as well as its predecessors, Buckhaven and Kirkland High Schools – are the focus of the exhibition. Among them are former Dyson executive Scott Maguire, now chief executive of world-leading cycling innovator Specialized; astrophysicist Dr Amy Rankine; magician Louise Andree; author Keith Houston, and Ruth Davidson, a member of the House of Lords.

Singapore-based CEO-Innovation of Specialized, Scott Maguire poses in the town he grew up in, at Buckhaven Beach (Photo by Cate Gillon)

Reflecting on her inspiration, Cate said: “Telling young people ‘you can be anything you want to be in life’ is a bold statement, but hard to imagine if you never see it happening around you.”

Parts of Levenmouth are among the most deprived in Scotland, according to the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation 2020.

“When I had my first solo exhibition at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh, a local journalist told me, 'You've done alright for yourself, coming from Kennoway',” says the former staff photographer with The Herald and Edinburgh Evening News.“We still hear comments like this today, and it’s simply unacceptable.”

Attitudes like that are an issue of social justice, says Cate. Such prejudice can limit the aspirations of young people, and that sparked the idea of Possible Paths.

"Young people are more likely to follow a path if they can see it’s achievable,” reflects Cate, who has also trained as a primary school teacher. “Yet, a child’s opportunities are too often determined by the socioeconomic conditions of their home.”

Possible Paths showcases people who have turned their passions into inspiring careers – whether close to home or far away — through striking, compelling portraits. The project has received funding from cultural charity OnFife and Creative Scotland through the latest round of the National Lottery and Scottish Government-backed Open Fund awards.

Rachel-Jane Morrison, Methil Heritage Centre’s community engagement co-ordinator,said: “These photographs, and the stories they tell, are an inspiration to all who call Levenmouth home and a vital part of this community’s ongoing story.”