Fife pupils join audience as BBC Debate Night comes to Kirkcaldy
The trio from Kirkcaldy High School joined audience members for Debate Night which was recorded at the Adam Smith Theatre. The episode broadcast this week, and is available to re-watch via BBC iPlayer:
Hosted by Stephen Jardine, the panel included Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour deputy leader; Lorna Slater MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens; Christine Jardine MP from the Liberal Democrats; Tommy Sheppard MP from the SNP, and Luke Graham from the Scottish Conservatives.
Three pupils and four teachers from the school were in the studio audience, and some were able to have their say during the show too.
