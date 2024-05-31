Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Kirkcaldy attended a BBC debate held in Kirkcaldy this week.

The trio from Kirkcaldy High School joined audience members for Debate Night which was recorded at the Adam Smith Theatre. The episode broadcast this week, and is available to re-watch via BBC iPlayer:

Hosted by Stephen Jardine, the panel included Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour deputy leader; Lorna Slater MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens; Christine Jardine MP from the Liberal Democrats; Tommy Sheppard MP from the SNP, and Luke Graham from the Scottish Conservatives.

