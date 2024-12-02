Fifers have been urged to send a Christmas message of support to veterans who may be struggling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call from charity Help For Heroes is led by Allan Ferguson, from Kirkcaldy, who served in the RAF for nearly 30 years..

The 53-year old, known as Fergie to friends and family, has been struggling with a functional neurological disorder since 2018. He was medically discharged in February 2020 owing to involuntary spasms that affect his balance and make it almost impossible to complete everyday activities, and which has also impacted his mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said small acts of kindness can mean so much at this time of year for former servicemen and women struggling with physical and mental challenges.

Allan Ferguson, from Kirkcaldy, who served in the RAF for nearly 30 years (Pics: Submitted)

Last Christmas, thousands of people sent messages of hope to isolated veterans, as part of a campaign by Help for Heroes - for some, it was the only card they got, for others a powerful reminder of their service and the support that is still out there. This year, the charity has seen requests for support surging by 54% and it is looking to encourage more members of the public to reach even more veterans with messages of support and encouragement.

Allan said that he understands how some of his fellow veterans will be feeling: “During military service, service men and women have a strong support network and a close-knit community, but transitioning to civilian life can destroy that.

“Coupled with physical and mental health issues, which can prevent them from socialising, Christmas can become a time filled with dread rather than a celebration,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife is home to around 20,799 veterans, and Fergie believes that there are more who could be helped by Help for Heroes.

He explained: “I know from last year that receiving messages from Help for Heroes supporters made a massive difference to some people and showed there are people out there who care. It also encouraged veterans to come forward and get support.”

You can post a message online at https://www.helpforheroes.org.uk/our-impact/our-campaigns/send-a-message/

> Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.