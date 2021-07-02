Fife residents invited to have their say on priorities for new Parliament
People from Fife are being urged to share their views on the issues they believe should be prioritised by MSPs in the new parliamentary session.
The Scottish Parliament has launched a digital engagement process to help inform the work of Parliamentary Committees in Session.
The consultation will take place through the ‘Your Priorities’ platform, which provides the opportunity to suggest and vote on the issues which should be prioritised.
Users can interact with the consultation in a variety of ways including via text, video and audio.
By sharing their views, Fife residents will help MSPs to understand their key concerns, with submissions to be analysed for a paper which will be presented to Committees later this year.
Anyone can take part, even those who have never voted or engaged with the Parliament before.
Ideas can be shared through the ‘Your Priorities’ platform at: http://www.parliament.scot/yourpriorities, closing date for submissions is July 30.