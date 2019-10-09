Fife salon celebrates a Scottish first

A family run Fife business is celebrating a Scottish first.

Glenwood Salon in Glenrothes has led the way for the hairdressing industry by becoming the first Scottish salon to be accredited as a living wage employer.

It has been in operation for over 30-years, and recognised staff needed and deserved more than a minimum wage.

By paying the real Living Wage, the salon is committing to raising wages fairly and protecting its employees.

staff.

You may also be interested in:

MPS welcome Scotrail change over service to busy Fife stations

Thieves target Fife church for second time

Man ordered by sheriff to pay for damage at Kirkcaldy Police station

It is also a member of the action group to make Glenrothes a Living Wage Town – and is leading the way by encouraging other employers to follow their example.

Brent Burnett, owner, said: “I’m very proud and delighted to find out that we are the first hairdressing salon to be accredited as a Living Wage employer in Scotland.

“Becoming accredited has been a natural next step in demonstrating to my staff that they are valued for the work they do.

“I feel strongly about my local community, with both my customers and staff living locally I feel the business is firmly rooted here in Glenwood.

By being accredited by Living Wage Scotland I not only benefit the staff, but the whole community.

“If I have happy staff I know I will have happy customers.”