Fife schools in new Scottish Government pilot project for free school meals

Schools in Fife are set to take part in a new trial for free school meals.

The Scottish Government initiative will see S1 to S3 pupils in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment, who attend selected schools in eight local authority areas, receive a nutritious and healthy meal. This takes the number of pupils being offered free school meals in Scotland to over 360,000.

Fife is one of eight local authorities taking part in the pilot, and Fife Council will put forward those that already have the capacity in place to deliver additional meals.

John Swinney, First Minister, said: “The free school meals programme is key in our national mission to eradicate child poverty, which saves families who take up the offer around £450 per eligible child per year. This next phase of the rollout will ensure that this offer is available to more families across the country.

“We know the positive impact that access to a healthy and nutritious meal can have on a pupil’s learning and achievement in school. This demonstrates how important the programme is in our efforts to close the poverty-related attainment gap in Scotland, ensuring that every child is given an opportunity to succeed in education regardless of their background.