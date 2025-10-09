Award-winning businesses are among the vendors set to take part in Fife’s next vegan festival .

Fife Vegfest takes place on Saturday, October 19 in the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, and attracts people from across the district.

It has grown in size since it launched in the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy, ion October 24, and last year ventured outdoors for the first time, taking over the pedestrianised zone of the town’s High Street.

The fourth Vegfest returns to the Old Kirk with a line up of vendors from Fife, and a few award-winning big names from around Scotland.

The view of the event at the Old Kirk which attracted some 450 visitors (Pic: Cath Ruane)

It runs from 11:00am to 4:00pm and will be followed with an after-party at Barty’s in Kirk Wynd from 6:00pm with the venue showcasing its own new vegan buffet offering. The event is open to all.

Vegfest is organised by a small committee of volunteers who have tapped into a growing interest in the sector.

Returning stallholders include include Kirkcaldy favourites The Tiffin which offers authentic Punjabi street food; and QBee Rustique (allergy-friendly cakes, sweet and savoury pastries and crepes). They are joined by Auchterdar based Simply Flo which specialises in Lebanese cuisine , healthy snacks from Bliss Bites from Inchture, and Dunfermline based doughnuts and chocolate, Considerit.

The forthcoming event also welcomes award-winning Edinburgh street food Planet G which will be debuting new products, plus Soft Serve Cartel who make oat milk soft serve ice cream and Earthy Vegan Cheese are among the returnees.

The event moved to the former church after a hugely successful launch at the Kings Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Other newcomers this time include a big name in vegan confectionary, Jeavons Toffee, which has recently moved to Glasgow from Bristol, as well as Heriot Hott - Edinburgh-based hot sauce - Good Food Good Feelings offering fermented food from Auchterhouse, and allergy friendly granola products from Methil-based Nakey Bakey. The full list of vendors can be found at: https://fifevegfest.org/who

Thanks to funding from Fife Climate Festival, Fife Vegfest has been able to expand its creative space to include eco-friendly art workshops from local artists. More information about these here: https://fifevegfest.org/timetable

Ahead of the event, the organisers are hosting a social event on Friday (October 11) at The Print Co-op, 299 High Street, Kirkcaldy, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm which people can drop into to print their own VegFest tshirts, tote bags, or any other fabric, in exchange for a donation towards running costs. It will also host another fundraising quiz later on in the year.

The organisers are also looking for more volunteers to help on the day - full details at https://fifevegfest.org/volunteer