Fife veterans to benefit from new re-purposed Rosewell Centre in Lochore

Established in 2016, V1P Fife is based in Lochore and is part of NHS Scotland and the Armed Forces Community Covenant, which provides veterans services throughout the Kingdom.

The service has been developed by veterans for veterans and is staffed by an alliance of clinicians and veterans.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership said: “We are committed to improving the lives of the people of Fife and to deliver the services, support and care needed in the right place at the right time.

Keith Brown, Veterans Minister, unveiling the plaque at the newly re-purposed Rosewell Centre.

“Having this type of environment which is open and friendly to support our veterans across Fife is key to helping us achieve this.

"It has been working together in partnership with colleagues from V1P, NHS Fife and Fife Council that has made this possible.”

To mark the occasion, Keith Brown, Veterans Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Justice, attended the opening.

Mr Brown said: “This vital new centre demonstrates the tremendous power of local partnerships in providing community support services for veterans and their families.

“This approach, where individuals with direct experience of the veteran’s community work alongside our NHS staff delivering accessible, credible and co-ordinated services, is invaluable.

“We are committed to giving veterans the best possible care and support and this service is one of six Scottish Veterans First Point centres jointly-funded by the Scottish Government.”

Cllr Rod Cavanagh, Fife's armed forces and veterans champion welcomed the launch.

He said: “Having support in place, in a welcoming environment, has been at the forefront of this project.

"We’ve worked closely with local veterans and our partners to have this great space where veterans can access services, pcs and a social space to catch up with other veterans.

"I’m really proud to be part of this project and I look forward to how the space and services develop over time.”

Veteran Susie Martin added: “The new Rosewell Centre will be a haven for myself and others, which it will provide us with a variety of welfare, social and mental health support, together with comradeship and most importantly a cuppa and a catch up, giving us a sense of wellbeing.”

For more information about services available at the Rosewell Centre, please contact: [email protected] .

