It was launched in May by his wife, Suzanne, brother Gary, and three friends in his memory.

Robert died in 2018 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The A-K-A-Day in May challenge was designed to encourage and support participants’ health and wellbeing throughout the month, and aimed to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get out and move for at least one kilometre each day.

Robert Rowan who tragically passed away unexpectedly in 2018.

All the money raised raised will be donated to the charity, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

As a football-daft 18-year-old, Robert spotted an internet leak of a scouting report Andre Villas-Boas had compiled for Jose Mourinho's Chelsea a few weeks earlier.

He thought he'd have a go at writing one himself before going on to send a copy to every football club in Scotland and England.

It was a move that would earn him scouting roles with Celtic, then the Scotland national team, and a stint as the sporting director of Scottish League One side Stenhousemuir, before joining Brentford in 2014.

The A-K-A-Day project team, from left from right: Suzanne Rowan, Debbie Millar, Lisa Giove, Gary Rowan and Rebecca Reader.

At the time of his death in November, 2018, Robert was the championship club's technical director.

Lisa Giove, friend and A-K-A Day project team member, said: “We had 236 people take part from all over the world including Bahrain, New Zealand, Israel, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland raising a grand total of £3922.73. That’s almost the cost of one screening for 100 people.

"With the funds raised, we will now look to book two screening days in Scotland in 2022 which can act as a lifesaver to many who are unaware they may have an undiagnosed heart condition.”

Suzanne was delighted with the response.She said: “Our aim was to raise money and awareness of sudden cardiac deaths in young people whilst getting people moving, promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

“We are so grateful to everyone who embraced this challenge and made the sacrifice throughout May and hopefully beyond.

"Without them, none of this would have been possible – and we have been able to share Robert’s legacy with more people, and hope we continue to make him proud.”

