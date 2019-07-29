Fife weather: Downpours and thunderstorms headed to Fife

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for thunder and lightning in Fife, with heavy rain set to hit the area.

The 24-hour warning begins at midnight on Wednesday morning and lasts until 11.59pm at night.

Fife has been battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms recently, with flooding affecting a number of areas across the Kingdom.

The latest warnign brings with it the chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Thunderstorms and outbreaks of heavy rain already affecting some southern and western parts of the warning area during the early hours of Wednesday then become more widespread through Wednesday daytime.

“In a few places these thunderstorms could produce 30 mm of rainfall in an hour and 40 to 50 mm in a few hours.

“Some parts of the warning area will miss the heaviest rainfall.”

