They are being urged to donate pre-loved quality fashion and homeware to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £25 to help fund research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Linda Summerhayes, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson in Scotland, said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults - from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment, so, it needs more research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“We hope as many people as possible will donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store.”

Find out more or donate online at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople.

