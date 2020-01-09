Growing concern over missing young Fife man

Police have appealed for the public’s help to trace a young man missing from his home.

Aaron Hickman was last seen at 1.30am on Thursday in the Cardenden area.

The 22-year-old has not been seen since, and Police Scotland said the are growing concerns for his welfare.

It is believed that he frequents the Cardenden-Kirkcaldy area.

You may also be interested in:

Dobbies to close Fife garden centre

VIDEO: Kirkcaldy’s new bike pump track is first for Fife

Office block demolition leads to road closure

Aaron is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, fair complexion, with short, brown hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, trainers and jeans.

Anyone who may have seen Aaron since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0869 of 9 January.