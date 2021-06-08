Join Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat fundraisers' pop up plant trail this weekend
Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat fundraisers have organised a pop up Plant Trail in Kinghorn on Saturday (June 12).
After a fantastic inaugural event in 2020 when the traditional station open day had to be cancelled, the popular plant trail returns for 2021.
Members of the Kinghorn RNLI fundraising team who traditionally grow plants for the open day will host stalls at five locations around Kinghorn.
A spokesman said: “We have loads of lovely plants ready to find a place in your garden. Come and visit our various venues for help and advice choosing.
“There will be venues in Canmore Street, Bruce Terrace, Pettycur Road, Abden Avenue, and Townhead. Sales of plants begin at 2pm but they are expected to sell out quickly.”
The spokesman added: “There will be no change given and people are being asked you to bring their own bags and also be mindful of social distancing at venues.”