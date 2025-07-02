King Charles in Kirkcaldy: applause as King unveils unique cairn in Lang Toun

Kirkcaldy welcomed King Chares III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday, and their visit drew large crowds to the town’s war memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They came as part of the centenary commemorations of the war memorial, and the King unveiled a unique new cairn which pays tribute to all who gave their lives in wars and also acknowledges the contributions of all who kept the town’s public services functioning during two world wars.

Crowds started to pick their viewing spots several hours before the Monarch arrived, and the rain did not deter them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parade of dignitaries and groups mustered at the Town Square before marching to the war memorial gardens ahead of the King’s arrival.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to unveil a Commemorative Cairn to mark the centenary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial, (Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

His helicopter was then spotted flying into nearby Beveridge Park before his motorcade swept into Bennochy Road - led by several police outriders - where he was formally welcomed by Provost Jim Leishman, and Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

The King then made his way to the cairn where he mat stonemason George Sweeney and Bill Mason, chair of the Kirkcaldy branch of the Royal British Legion who has been at the helm of organising the centenary events, which also included ceremonies which saw all 1500 names read aloud, and the memorial decorated with handknitted poppies donated in their thousands by local groups and individuals.

There was applause from the crowd on his arrival, and also as he unveiled the cairn - those spectating included many families as well as schoolchildren. A lone ‘Not My King’ banner was hung across the signage at the front of the Adam Smith Theatre, but the crowd’s eyes will all on the riyal party and the events in the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also music from Kirkcaldy Pipe Band; Dysart Colliery Band; and The Band of the Royal Marines with the Military Wives Choir.

Well-wishers stand in the rain (Pic: Andy BuchananAFP via Getty Images)

The King and Queen then made a short walkabout to greet some of the well wishers who gathered behind the barriers in the gardens, with many more spectating from Bennochy Road which was closed for the duration of the visit.

King Charles went on to visit Kirkcaldy Galleries while Queen Camilla went on to a private event elsewhere in Kirkcaldy.