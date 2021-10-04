The move comes after Councillor Kathleen Leslie, who represents Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, expressed her delight that the plans to build 140 homes at Mid Mire have been thrown out after the development generated hundreds of complaints.

Her comments came after fellow ward councillor Gordon Langlands commended the planning report and said residents were mostly concerned about over development and the flooding impact on the area.

Planners recommended the development be refused and their recommendation was agreed by members of the Central and West Planning Committee, which met last Wednesday afternoon.

The development was to be located to the east of Red Path Brae on greenfield land to the north of Kinghorn. Gladman Developments said it would enhance Kinghorn and tackle the town’s housing shortfall.

Applicant, Gladman Developments, had been seeking permission to build the properties.

Of the 140 homes, Gladman Developments said 21 units would be affordable, and it estimated new residents could generate £3.9 million annually to the local economy.

Fife Council case officer Jamie Penman said: “The proposal raises significant concerns with regard to the principle of development – developing housing in the countryside.

Local councillor Kathleen Leslie and members of Kinghorn Community Council have welcomed the refusal of plans for a major housing development close to Kinghorn. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

"Future residents of the proposed development would be exposed to unacceptable levels of noise and there are flooding and drainage impacts. The application is unable to demonstrate that there is an acceptable drainage solution for the site."

A statement issued by Kinghorn’s community council said it considered the effect that building such a large number of houses in Kinghorn would have on its infrastructure.

It said there were ‘several glaring holes’ in the applicant’s research as well as several ‘factually incorrect assumptions’ which, it claimed, if granted without enforceable conditions, would have led to considerable problems for Kinghorn.

The statement said: “It was clear the Planning Officer had reviewed the application and the many comments submitted by the community, with care. He measured the application and comments against Fife Council's policies and guidelines before taking a critical view of the application as a whole.

“In recent years we have heard so much about the effects of climate change and the ill-considered effects of building houses on flood plains or flooding caused by the building of houses.

“We have heard about the loss of productive agricultural land when there is clearly an imperative to source our food products locally. This application flew in the face of these basic issues and it is time that society stood up and said ‘enough.’

“There is a crying need for affordable and social housing and the remedy is in these properties, not in building four, five and six bedroom houses on agricultural land.

“Fife Council needs to create planning policies which are strong and respect the whole debate about climate change and the long term effect that additional housing schemes will have on the communities they may be built within.

"This is not to say no more houses should be built but developers must be required to ensure that drainage, roads, schools, play parks and medical centres are built or adapted to have no or minimal impact on the infrastructure and the lives of the existing community.”

