The RNLI Lifeboat crew from Kinghorn was called out on Sunday after reports to two paddleboarders in difficulty.

The alarm was raised at around 10am following the report of two in difficulty off Portobello beach.

On arrival at the scene, around 15 minutes after the call, the volunteer crew found one of the two paddleboarders was just at the shoreline, while the other was still in difficulty having been blown offshore in the Firth of Forth by the strong southerly wind.

Helm, Neil Chalmers said: “We arrived to find one paddleboarder making it to safety of the beach but one was still unaccounted for.

"Fortunately, the first informant had managed to keep eyes-on the casualty and stay on the phone to the coastguard. They were able to guide us to the second casualty who we soon located 1.6 nautical miles (2.9km) offshore.

“The male casualty was very cold but had managed to stay on his board whilst the wind blew him further offshore into increasing wave heights. We got him onto the lifeboat and took him back to Portobello beach where coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow and Queensferry were waiting.

“The man was very lucky to have had someone onshore who kept him in sight and was able to guide the lifeboat to locate him.

“We would always recommend that you check the weather prior to going paddleboarding, particularly on the sea. A buoyancy aid and means of calling for help are also essential.”

There is further information available on the RNLI website about staying safe. If you see anyone in trouble on the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. UK Coastguard has a range of resources they can call on, including RNLI lifeboats.