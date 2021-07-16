Kinghorn Scarecrow Trail set to stun this summer
Kinghorn residents are being invited to enter the town’s annual scarecrow competition being held later this summer.
It's that time of year again when the scarecrow makers of Kinghorn are urged to put their thinking caps, to create the most awesome display on the trail.
Organised by Kinghorn in Bloom, families, individuals or businesses are being invited to make a scarecrow and show it as part of a trail round the village.
The event will take place from Saturday August 21 till Sunday August 29, with three different categories for adults, families, and businesses or clubs, with winners being chosen for the best scarecrow in each category.
Entry forms are available from the High Street noticeboard, the Co-op and the Community Centre or by emailing [email protected].
Entrants have to complete and submit their entry form by Friday July 30, with maps of the trail and voting forms becoming available from August 16.