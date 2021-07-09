Kirkcaldy additional needs charity awarded defibrillator after overwhelming support online
A Kirkcaldy charity for families with additional needs has been awarded a defibrillator after overwhelming support from the community following an online nomination
The £1500 piece of life saving equipment that can save someone from cardiac arrest was awarded to Nourish Family Support Centre after the owner of Fife Medical Group asked its online followers to nominate a charity, organisation, or group to receive the kit.
The campaign was run by Michael Braid, owner of the business.
Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “We are over the moon.
"This couldn't come at a better time either as we were planning to get in touch with Michael in the very near future to update our first aid training, and part of that includes how to use a defibrillator.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-pub-fundraises-to-help-make-town-a-better-place-to-live-3299869
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/fife-man-re-creates-edinburgh-university-in-lego-for-fundraising-challenge-3300374
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/nhs-fife-ordered-to-pay-up-for-private-surgery-after-refusing-to-operate-3299926
“Of course we hope we never have to use it, but knowing we have one, and our staff and volunteers will be trained on how to use it, brings a huge comfort to us knowing if we are ever faced with that type of dreadful situation, we have the equipment in place to help.”
Mr Braid, thanked everyone who supported his company’s appeal.
He said: “The response from the community was amazing, I had over 15,500 nominations come in, and Nourish had overwhelming support.
"Nourish is a great charity. It can be hard for families with additional needs - what it does as an organisation to help support them is absolutely phenomenal.”
The defibrillator will also be serviced by Fife Medical Group for three years free of charge.