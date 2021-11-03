Kirkcaldy band celebrate life of original roadie with charity gig raising £4000

Gaels Blue played a Gig for Graeme to celebrate the life of their original roadie Graeme Henderson who passed away earlier this year.

While many know Graeme as a successful business man with Henderson Timber, in his teenage years he was the band’s road manager.

He drove the band all over Scotland in a distinctive blue Commer van to various dance halls, clubs and ballrooms where the band appeared on the same bill as famous 60s groups including The Searchers, The Yardbirds, Dave Dee etc and the fledgling Led Zeppelin.

Graeme was also jointly responsible in organising the band’s reunion in 1998 which resulted in the annual Gaels Blue charity gigs.

Over the years through these events the band has raised thousands of pounds for various good causes.

Saturday’s gig at the town’s Dean Park Hotel raised £4000 for The Renal Unit at the Victoria Hospital.

Singer Tom Morgan said the band would like to thank the Dean Park Hotel, especially Chris, Margaret and Colin; Sign Company, Sub Station, Scot Prompt, Henderson Timber, Giovannies, Guy Hanlon, all the girls who organised the raffle, Tony Duffy and the fabulous GB Horns.

He added: “Also, a huge thank you to everyone who attended on the night. It was magic.”

