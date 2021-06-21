As the charity returns to normal after lockdown restrictions, it has announced that it will become part of the Pete’s Man Chat Movement by offering a space for men with families with additional needs to come and talk about their mental health.

Lynne Scott, chief executive, said: “We have been planning to have a dads’ group up and running again for a while.

“We know men often struggle to come to our family support groups, and we wanted to make sure they had support too.

"Any men involved in the care of someone with additional support needs are welcome.

“Pete is doing such an amazing thing - he was the first person we thought of to help get things set up, and he will be heading along to the first few evenings to help get things up and organised.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the man chat movement and are keen to do our bit to provide that support to men.”

Pete Melville, founder of Pete’s Man Chat, is looking forward to the new venture.

He added: “ said: “It will focus on men who have families with additional support needs, and meet every Tuesday from 6:00pm at the Nourish Support Centre.

"I eventually want to focus all my time on Pete's man chat while helping start other groups coming from all angles.

"The movement will be there as an umbrella group for all the groups to collaborate and work together to push this forward, and find a way of bringing the focus back to the people.”He urged people who wanted to get involved, adding: “I will do whatever you need to get it set up, then eventually take a step back, let it flow, and then on to the next one.

"Kirkcaldy will be known as the man chat capital of the world when people can't help but trip over these groups. Hopefully the results will mean fewer people taking their own lives and a generally happier community.

"We have the opportunity to change the world.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.nourishsupportcentre.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/petesmanchatmovement

