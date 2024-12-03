Good to see Kirkcaldy High Street busy at the weekend for the Christmas lights switch on.

The event was co-ordinated by a bunch of groups coming together to do something positive - we need much more of that in 2025.

We have to give people reasons to come into the High Street as well as filling our venues, whether that’s for a concert, film or fundraiser.

The lights switch on was done on next to zero budget. If the people behind it charged for their time, someone would be sitting with a hefty bill and no means of paying it.

Colin Little, who plays Nurse Phillipa Bedpan in Sleeping Beauty at the lights switch on (Pic: Cath Ruane)

That commitment to do something for the town - for others - is integral to the soul of this town. You’ll see it everywhere from the Cottage Centre to the Kings. As funding shrinks, so much of what this town needs is powered by the passion, time, effort and energy of people, usually small in number but rich in ideas and making things happen.

As the lights went on and folk cheered, a woman standing next to me said “well that was underwhelming.” Maybe her expectations were of laser beams and a light show on par with, say, Blackpool Illuminations or Oxford Street in London, or maybe she was just one of those folk who suck the joy of everything. Do nothing and they moan. Do something and it ain’t big enough or sparkly enough.

What we had was a community-led initiative to bring some festive joy to the town centre. It meant the lights went on the same day as the Mercat Shopping Centre opened its grotto.

For reasons no-one could even fully get their heads round, the two events were always separate. Now that dam has been broken, there is surely scope to raise the bar for next year.

The days when big sums were poured into such events are long gone. If we want a festive countdown event then we have to get involved. Starting from scratch isn’t easy so all credit to those who rolled up their sleeves and made the weekend event happen, and the first one is always the trickiest. With experience comes knowledge of what works, and there is now the time to look ahead at what Christmas 2025 could look like.

So here’s my tuppence worth:

What if the lights going on was the start, not the end of the event? It needs darkness so has to be done late afternoon, but there’s then an entire evening which could become a bit of a High Street hooley?

That could be carol singing, mince pies and all things festive, or a wee ceilidh, or copy what St Andrews did for several years and stage a live gig in the heart of the town.

Could there be an event in the Mercat? How about a festive fashion show, a creatives’ market or turn it into a fun palace for the kids to explore?

Also, make it a day for buskers and bands to flood the pedestrianised zone and every vennel. Noise! Lots of it! And dust off Adam Smith and bring him to life handing out leaflets and promos for local shops, along with panto stars and mascots galore.

High Street businesses also need to get a bit more pro-active if they want to tap into the trade literally on their doorsteps. How ‘bout marshmallows and hot chocolate from cafes, or mulled wine, as well as give-aways for kids? We got something here that can bring a real buzz to the High Street to the benefit of all...