Kirkcaldy couple smash Cateran Yomp after losing ten stones in weight between them

Tony and Jo Grubb embarked on a mission in 2020 to lose weight after being shown a picture where they didn’t recognise themselves.

And after 18 months of hill walking and hiking the pair decided to set themselves the ultimate challenge, to complete The Cateran Yomp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony and Jo finished the Yomp just under their target of 24 hours.

It is the biggest, toughest event of its kind.

Taking place in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, teams battle through 54 miles in 24 hours across some of the most rugged terrain Scotland has to offer.

Finishing the course in 23 hours 43 minutes and 47 seconds, Tony and Jo came 303 place out of 635 people who finished.

Tony said: “Despite all the walking and training we’ve done The Cateran Yomp is the hardest, most challenging thing we have ever done – words can’t describe how tough it was.

"On the day the weather was a scorching 22 degrees , falling to four degrees through the night – it was brutal and there were teams dropping out all around us.

"We set ourselves a target of 24 hours and, although we cut it a bit fine, we managed to make it."

Tony said that teams can compete for bronze medals at 22 miles, silver at 36, and gold at 54.

"When we reached the silver medal marker Jo almost gave up as she was extremely exhausted,” he said.

“She got a second wind and managed the last 18 miles with a swollen knee and needed to use a walking pole – I’m very proud of her, she did amazing!

"As the yomp raises money for ABF The Soldiers' Charity, there were a lot of military teams taking part from all over the world – we seen the Irish Rangers, a special forces group, get completely obliterated by a team of veteran pensioner hill walkers.

"I’ll never do it again!