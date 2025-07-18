Being in the company of Evan Carrie, is like setting the world to rights with a friend over a cuppa and a biscuit.

Born in Methil, Evan speaks fondly of his home “People say ‘Fife for life,’ but I am Methil for life,” he laughs. “It’s a real community, out playing all day, making dens, only heading home when the streetlights came on.”

After studying event management, Evan returned home and took a job as a home carer at 19.

“I thought it was just a stopgap. My family said I wouldn’t last, but I ended up loving it.”

From there, he undertook various care roles, eventually leading to his current position as training and development manager at Fife Carers Centre.

“I’ve been here just over four years,” he said. “It’s a small charity, but we’ve kept our heart. We’re flexible and responsive to what carers actually need, we don’t prescribe services, and we listen.”

This flexibility makes a real difference. “If a carer walks in with a crisis, we deal with that first. We're not ticking boxes; we're helping real people.”

Evan speaks passionately about the challenges unpaid carers face: “One of the biggest barriers is the word ‘carer.’ People say, ‘I’m just helping my mum’ or ‘It’s my husband, I should be doing this’ - but that’s caring, and people don’t always realise there’s support available.”

With an estimated 55,000 unpaid carers in Fife, Evan and his team aim to reach people before they reach burnout.

“Often, people come to us on their worst day. We want to find them on their best, so we can make the hard days easier.”

This support ranges from emotional guidance to navigating hospital discharges, benefit entitlements and care packages.

“Carers often aren’t included in decisions, even though they know the person best. We advocate for them, but we also help build their confidence to speak up.”

His own experience has made him more empathic. Evan recently lost his stepdad, Shaun, after a two-year battle with a brain tumour. “My mum, Tracy, was his main carer, and I was there every day helping. You do it for the people you love.”

He also supports a friend in her seventies with complex needs. “It’s just what you do, isn’t it?”

The charity has expanded its reach with new staff members and roles, funded by the National Lottery and Robertson Trust. “We’re shaping roles around what carers are asking for. That is the best thing about the third sector. We can be creative and adapt.”

This has led to carer-led groups like walking clubs and social gatherings creating genuine friendships. “People check in on each other now. That came from listening.”

Evan also highlights the challenges facing care sector staff. “Frontline workers are undervalued. They are driving around, paying out of their own pocket for fuel and working more hours than planned. We’re losing good people because of it.”

To address this, Evan suggests “Put aside the appropriate funding to pay staff properly,”

When asked what he would tell his younger self, Evan smiles. “Just keep going. Everything you are doing matters. It has taught me how to connect and how to care.” His final message is clear: “If you see someone helping their mum more often or taking a neighbour to appointments, say something. Let them know they are not alone, and that there’s support out there.”

To find out more and make a referral at www.fifecarerscentre.org.