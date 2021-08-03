Kirkcaldy hotel offers free wedding reception to lucky couple as part of Fife shopping centre fayre

The Dean Park Hotel has kindly offered a free wedding reception, including full decor by its sister company Grande Dreams and a full buffet for 40 people, on Sunday, October 24 – the day after the couple’s live wedding ceremony in the Mercat shopping centre in Kirkcaldy.

The move comes after it was revealed The Mercat is set to host its first large wedding fayre this autumn with stalls and activities spread throughout the mall.

Julie Anderson, wedding and events co-ordinator at the Dean Park Hotel and Lisa Ferguson, owner of LJ Events by lj in Kinghorn, who is organising the Mercat wedding fayre. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

The Wedding & Events Fantastia event is free and scheduled to take place over two days on October 22 and 23 and it will feature over 40 suppliers from all walks of the wedding and events industry.

The woman behind the event, Lisa Ferguson, owner of LJ Events by lj in Kinghorn, is looking to offer a wedding ceremony as part of the fayre to a well deserving local couple who have been hit hard during the pandemic and would never have had the opportunity to tie the knot otherwise.

The competition to find the winning couple officially launched this week and closes on August 13. The winning couple will be chosen on August 31.

The lucky couple should be put forward via Lisa’s Facebook business page – and those nominating should give the reasons why their chosen couple should win.

Lisa already has suppliers who have kindly offered the bridal dress, kilt hire, the services of a celebrant, bridal make-up and a piper.

And now she has been offered a free wedding reception which is the icing on the cake.

She said she got a phone call from Julie Anderson, wedding and events manager at The Dean Park Hotel, after she had seen the article in the Fife Free Press.

The wedding fayre will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy this October.

Lisa said: “Julie said she had seen my article and would love (along with the owners) to offer the winning couple a complimentary reception including full decor by their sister company Grande Dreams and a full buffet for 40 people. I was utterly blown away. What an amazing thing to do. I couldn’t believe it.

“The reception will be on Sunday, October 24 as they are already booked with a wedding on the Saturday, with all the details to be confirmed at a later date.”

Lisa said they have three spaces left at the fayre for suppliers in the wedding/events industry and is hoping to hear from seamstresses.

Julie Anderson, wedding and events co-ordinator at The Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy, said: “We wanted to get involved because we know first hand how difficult it has been for couples with all the uncertainty, disappointment and worries that Covid has caused.

“We would love to assist and support this fabulous opportunity to make a special couple’s dream come true and give them an evening to remember with a buffet reception for 40 people in our Holyrood Suite at the Dean Park Hotel.

“Our sister company Grande Dreams will dress our Holyrood Suite with beautiful wedding décor for the evening of the reception.”

Ms Anderson added that they can also arrange for winning couple to have wedding photos taken in the hotel grounds.

