Celia Proctor, who moved from Nicol Street to the sheltered housing complex last September, first noticed the rodent problem earlier this year.

She said: “When I first moved here, there were shrubs in the communal area that were overgrown and in a shocking state.

"There was an invasion of rats that were living in the shrubs, so I phoned Fife Council to come and sort it out.

Neighbours, Celia Proctor, Alistair Brownlie, and Nancy Varney with the wildflowers at Buchanan Court. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"They came and removed the shrubs, and were planning on landscaping the area.”

When council workers arrived to sow grass seeds, Celia and two of her neighbours, Alistair Brownlea and Nancy Varney, came up with their own idea.

Alistair had some wildflower seeds left over - and suggested they would be ideal to spark a change.

"We asked the workers if they could sow the wildflower seeds for us,” she said.

"They were more than happy to help out, and we thought that it would look a lot better than just grass.

"Now the flowers have bloomed and they look absolutely wonderful - there are different variations and colours of cornflowers in blue, pink and white as well as big headed poppies which are beautiful.

"They really brighten the area up and it’s not just for the people who live in the court but for the whole town.

"It has made such a difference to the area, and people who pass by are always commenting on how pretty they look.”

