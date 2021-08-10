Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society set to resume full rehearsals after 17-month hiatus
After a 17 month hiatus, Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society (KOS) is set to resume normal operations once again later on this month.
The society is due to re-start full rehearsals later on this month, commencing on Tuesday, August 17 at 6:45pm in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk.
In preparation, it has conducted several smaller ‘returning’ events to allow members to familiarise themselves with safety procedures in its home venue at the historic former church turned community hub.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/solicitors-love-of-law-and-musical-theatre-raises-curtain-on-new-edinburgh-showbiz-agency-3339244
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/housing-groups-launch-new-support-for-vulnerable-tenants-3339528
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/cable-road-body-found-in-car-in-glenrothes-as-police-launch-investigation-3339774
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leisure-time music making groups, meetings, rehearsals and planned performances were abandoned in March 2020, and a return to full operating situations may take some time.
However, the society’s members are bursting with energy to make music together once again, and have high hopes that normal operations can continue without anymore more disruption.
The orchestra management is also considering its plans for performances throughout the 2021/22 season.
For more information, please visit: www.kirkcaldyorchestralsociety.org