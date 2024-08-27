Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Annual kids fun race in pictures

The kids’ fun race saw the young competitors – and some of their adults – complete a lap of the perimeter of Beveridge Park.
The event was the third race of the weekend at the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.
There was a good turn out of youngsters taking part in the event, which proves popular each year.
Photographer Scott Louden captured these images of the young competitors.
He also took a selection of pictures of the half marathon which the adults were competing in. The galleries can be found here.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.