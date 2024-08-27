Some of the competitors lining up on the start line for the fun run on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)Some of the competitors lining up on the start line for the fun run on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)
Some of the competitors lining up on the start line for the fun run on Sunday. (Pics: Scott Louden)

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Annual kids fun race in pictures

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:56 BST
After the adults set off on their half marathon around Kirkcaldy on Sunday morning it was the turn of the youngsters.

The kids’ fun race saw the young competitors – and some of their adults – complete a lap of the perimeter of Beveridge Park.

The event was the third race of the weekend at the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

There was a good turn out of youngsters taking part in the event, which proves popular each year.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images of the young competitors.

He also took a selection of pictures of the half marathon which the adults were competing in. The galleries can be found here.

And they are off...

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run

And they are off... Photo: Scott Louden

The race gets underway in Beveridge Park.

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run

The race gets underway in Beveridge Park. Photo: Scott Louden

The youngsters completed a lap of the park.

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run

The youngsters completed a lap of the park. Photo: Scott Louden

The kids were delighted to have a chance to compete.

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run

The kids were delighted to have a chance to compete. Photo: Scott Louden

