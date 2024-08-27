Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Annual kids fun race in pictures

The kids’ fun race saw the young competitors – and some of their adults – complete a lap of the perimeter of Beveridge Park.

The event was the third race of the weekend at the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

There was a good turn out of youngsters taking part in the event, which proves popular each year.

Photographer Scott Louden captured these images of the young competitors.

He also took a selection of pictures of the half marathon which the adults were competing in. The galleries can be found here.

1 . Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run And they are off...

2 . Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run The race gets underway in Beveridge Park.

3 . Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run The youngsters completed a lap of the park.

4 . Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival - Kids' Fun Run The kids were delighted to have a chance to compete.