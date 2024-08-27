Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Sunday's half marathon in pictures part 1

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is part of the two-day Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Over the course of the weekend, participants enjoyed the opportunity to take part in three running events – a trail race in Dunnikier Park on Saturday afternoon; the half marathon around the town on Sunday and the kids’ fun race.

Once again the events drew in large numbers of entrants and the community showed its support for the events by cheering on those taking part.

The main event on Sunday was the half marathon, which set off from Beveridge Park at 10am.

Hundreds took part and completed the course which took them through Kirkcaldy’s three parks – Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig – as well as into Dysart and back along Kirkcaldy waterfront.

The winner of this year’s half was Liam Hutson of Fife Athletic Club.

Once the half marathon had set off, it was the turn of the youngsters who lined up to take part in the kids’ fun race around the perimeter of Beveridge Park. A great time was had by the young runners who got in on the day’s action.

Those who were gathered near the start and finish line in the park were able to enjoy the festival village, which included a number of stalls for browsing.

Organisers of the festival have once again hailed it a success and thanked all those who helped ensure it could happen.

A post on the festival’s Facebook page from the organising committee said: “What phenomenal running from you all.

“Whether it was your first race, you came first or you came last over that line – you did it.

"We all have our own goals, never compare yourself to the runner that started beside you...it was your race this weekend.

"We could not have done this without all the sponsors.

Volunteers that stepped up and gave their time...must have known about their goody bag and apple.

"Then finally the amazing team behind the scenes – the committee of the Running Festival.

"You have worked hard all these months making sure that this weekend was a success and wow, you did that.

"Congratulations to each and every one of you who ran in any of the three races.”

Among the sponsors for this year’s festival were main sponsor Insure Smart; Linktown Local; McIntyre Roofing; DM Hall Surveyors; The Duchess of Kirkcaldy; D&G Autocare; Fife Sports and Leisure Trust; MKM Kirkcaldy; Bob & Berts Coffee; Sean Brown Plumbing and Heating Ltd; Morton Napier; Gordon Eason Electrical; Contraflow Ltd; Fife Council; Imagin Products Ltd and Maggie’s Fife.

Photographer Scott Louden was out and about on Sunday morning and captured these images from the half marathon.

1 . Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 These participants are ready to get going. Photo: Scott Louden

2 . Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 Lynne and Katherine, of Maggie's - the event's charity of the year once again. Photo: Scott Louden

3 . Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 Kenny and James, of Andy's Man Club, were among those manning stalls in the festival village on Sunday. Photo: Scott Louden

4 . Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 Some of the Kirkcaldy Wizards donned matching costumes for the occasion. Photo: Scott Louden