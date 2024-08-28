The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 took place on Sunday morning.The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 took place on Sunday morning.
The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024 took place on Sunday morning.

Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Sunday's half marathon in pictures part 2

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Hundreds of runners took to the streets of the Lang Toun on Sunday morning for the annual Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, is part of the two-day Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival.

Over the course of the weekend, participants enjoyed the opportunity to take part in three running events – a trail race in Dunnikier Park on Saturday afternoon; the half marathon around the town on Sunday and the kids’ fun race.

Once again the events drew in large numbers of entrants and the community showed its support for the events by cheering on those taking part.

The course took participants through Kirkcaldy’s three parks – Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig – as well as into Dysart and back along Kirkcaldy waterfront.

The winner of this year’s half was Liam Hutson of Fife Athletic Club.

Once the half marathon had set off, it was the turn of the youngsters who lined up to take part in the kids’ fun race.

Organisers of the festival have once again hailed it a success and thanked all those who helped ensure it could happen.

Photographer Scott Louden was out and about on Sunday morning and captured these images from the half marathon. The first part of our photo gallery from the day can be found here.

Participants completed the 13 plus mile route around Kirkcaldy's streets and parks.

1. Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024

Participants completed the 13 plus mile route around Kirkcaldy's streets and parks. Photo: Scott Louden

These youngsters were among those cheering on the runners as they made their way around the town.

2. Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024

These youngsters were among those cheering on the runners as they made their way around the town. Photo: Scott Louden

They were actively encouraging the runners by looking for high fives as they passed.

3. Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024

They were actively encouraging the runners by looking for high fives as they passed. Photo: Scott Louden

The route saw the participants run through Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks, into Dysart and back along the prom before heading towards the finish in Beveridge Park.

4. Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon 2024

The route saw the participants run through Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks, into Dysart and back along the prom before heading towards the finish in Beveridge Park. Photo: Scott Louden

