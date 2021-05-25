The path, which runs in between residential street Raith Drive and commercial units on Forth Avenue, is strewn with garden waste, including mountains of grass cuttings, and broken lawn mowers, as well as building waste.

Kirkcaldy resident, Harry Evans, who walks the path daily since recently retiring said: “I have been surprised by the amount of rubbish that is littering the woodland walk – it's a right mess.

Building waste dumped in the woodland.

“It is such a nice walk and the bluebells are blooming, but is is spoiled by all of this rubbish.”

Kirstie Freeman, team manager for Safer Communities, said: "We are aware of this issue and are taking action to deal with it.

Grass cuttings piled high.

"Understandably, people are busy preparing their gardens in readiness for summer, but there's no excuse for fly-tipping which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.

"No one wants to see rubbish and garden waste dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.”She urged people to make use of the town’s recycling facilities.

"Our recycling centres are open and we would urge people to make use of them, and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

"Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so, otherwise you could be held liable if it is disposed of incorrectly.

"Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.”

