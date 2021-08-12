Kirkcaldy YMCA community project stays afloat as drainage issue solved

The Gallatown Community Centre project in Kirkcaldy ground to a halt when its budget couldn’t stretch to provide drainage for the site.

The nearest storm drain was so far away that connection would have added an additional £80,000 to the already stretched £700,000 budget.

And that left them with a major challenge to solve.

Kirkcaldy YM's general secretary, Liz Easton.

Liz Easton, YMCA general secretary, said: “

“We just didn’t have the money to do the work.

"But the solution came about as a complete fluke as a contractor on site had just been working with Groundwater Dynamics.

“We got in touch and they found the right solution for us.”

Frank O’Donnell, from Groundwater Dynamics, shunned the traditional method of connecting to the storm drains and approached the problem from a different angle.

Frank said: “We used the Eco 90 system which involves drilling 12 metres down to ensure water is not trapped at the surface and can travel into multiple layers of soil for drainage.

“This solution is perfect for many projects when connecting to storm drains and combined sewers is either not viable or has been refused.”

The community centre which will provide a range of services including youth outreach, mental health support and sporting activities is due to open at the end of August 2021.

