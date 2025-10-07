Lang Toun Walks: new group’s invite to join weekend walk in Kirkcaldy

A new community walking group is bringing people together to enjoy the beauty of Kirkcaldy and beyond.

Lang Toun Walks, founded in June by Colin Miller, a trustee at Love Oor Lang Toun, has already attracted more than 350 members and continues to grow in popularity.

Its next event is on Sunday (October 12) leaving Volunteers Green at 10:00am and heading to Ravenscraig Park and Beveridge Park.

The group’s walks range between eight and 12 miles. Routes showcase the very best of the area, from Kirkcaldy’s coastline and nearby historic villages to local parks and the surrounding countryside. Walks are scheduled both during the week and at weekends, offering options for a wide range of participants.

The walk takes in Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Submitted)

An important part of Lang Toun Walks is community connection. The group makes regular stops along the way, often visiting local cafés, supporting small businesses while giving walkers a chance to relax and socialise.

The group also prides itself on being inclusive. Walks are designed so that people can join in for the full route or just part of it, making it easy for more people to take part at a level that suits them.

What’s more, the group has attracted walkers not only from Kirkcaldy and the surrounding villages, but also from further afield including Edinburgh, West Lothian, Lanarkshire and Falkirk.

Since its launch, Lang Toun Walks has completed seven successful outings. To find out more or to join an upcoming walk, visit the Lang Toun Walks Facebook page.