After months of hard work and fundraising, a major milestone has been reached for the Dunnikier Park Development Group and the wider community as work has now begun on the new playpark.

Kompan arrived on site earlier this month to make a start on the development, which is expected to take a few months to complete.

If all goes to plan with the installation of the new playpark, it could be finished in late September or early October.

Those behind the project are delighted to see the progress being made and cannot wait for the park to be completed and open to the whole community.

A recent site visit by the group. From left, Helen Mead, David Torrance MSP, Vicki Rennie (Nourish), Stephen MacCrimmon, Gary Meldrum, Clair Lovett, Hilary Smart, John 'Big Dutch' (Kompan) and Lynne Scott (Nourish).

Gary Meldrum, co-founder of the Dunnikier Park Development Group, said: “Delivering phase one to the people of Kirkcaldy, giving everyone a new play space to enjoy and to see everyone playing together is something that fills me with happiness.”

While committee member Hilary Smart said: “We hope that by creating a high-quality, inclusive park close to home, children from nearby underserved areas will no longer miss out on the opportunity to enjoy a great outdoor space.”

Vicki Rennie, from Nourish Support Centre believes the new improved play facilities will be a huge benefit for all, adding: “I think it will have a massive impact on the community. It will be able to bring families and friends closer together and give them a meeting point.

"Additional needs children will be able to play and feel included which will be massively beneficial to both children and their parents.”

The old play park at Dunnikier which is being replaced.(Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

In August 2022, Stephen MacCrimmon and Gary Meldrum advanced their plans to establish a development group dedicated to creating an exceptional, inclusive playpark in Dunnikier Country Park.

The committee has now grown to ten members, each bringing diverse experiences from across the Kirkcaldy community.

Since forming, the group has made significant strides. A Facebook community supporting the project has grown to 1300 members and various community consultations have been held both in person and online.

The group has worked closely with Fife Council and has established partnerships with local organisations including Nourish Support Centre, The Linton Lane Centre and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust.

Stephen explained: “The goal has always been to create a park by the community, for the community.

"Three design proposals were submitted, and the Kompan design was selected as the best fit to achieve the group’s vision.

"Inclusive play has been a priority, though budget constraints required a phased approach.

"Phase one includes several inclusive features, such as a wheelchair accessible roundabout, inground jumper, adaptive swing seats, sensory panels and a board-maker communication sign.”

The new park will also have a secure perimeter fence and wet pour surfaces throughout ensuring easy access for wheelchair users, buggies and others.

The Kompan team arrived on site to begin set up at the start of August, with members of the development group and Fife Council representatives meeting the contractors and holding a small groundbreaking ceremony.

Stephen continued: “If all goes according to plan, the new playpark could be completed by late September or early October, with an official opening ceremony to follow.

“Planning for phase two of the park project is already underway.

"The group will soon return to the community to gather input on the next phase, which will focus on adding more inclusive play equipment and climbing structures.

"There are also plans to increase the number of picnic tables, seating and bins.

"In addition, the group is exploring the development of a fairy/nature trail, sensory garden and improvements to the wetlands area of the park, aiming to make Dunnikier Country Park a place for everyone to enjoy, free of charge.”