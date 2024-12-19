Methilhill pupil wins Glenrothes MP's first Christmas card competition
Lucy Dallaway’s design, depicting a Minecraft-themed Christmas party was chosen as the winner for the Labour politician’s cards this year.
Lucy, who is in primary four, received a framed copy of her winning entry and a signed edition of 'Dexter Proctor' from children’s author Adam Kay as a prize.
Mr Baker, who represents Glenrothes and Mid Fife, also presented class P4b with a big box of sweets to share.
Speaking about her winning design, Lucy (8) said: “It's from my imagination and that's what makes it perfect.”
Mr Baker said: “I want to thank everyone who submitted an entry for my Christmas card this year.
“The standard was very high and I had a really hard job choosing the winning entry.
“Lucy’s design brings a smile to people’s faces and that feeling of happiness is something we all look for at Christmas. She’s very talented.”
Jillian Mellis, headteacher, added: “We are absolutely delighted that Lucy had the winning design at Methilhill Primary. Thank you for the opportunity to take part.”
The MP has personally paid local Scouts groups to deliver his Christmas cards across the local constituency this holiday season.
Mr Baker said: “The Scouts offer a fantastic Christmas postal service and it’s good to be able to support them in that effort.
“The cards will be delivered by ScoutPost – and I hope Lucy’s card brings as much cheer to those who receive them, as it did for me.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish everybody in the constituency a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”
