Mum's Kirkcaldy to Burntisland walk to raise cash for Help For Heroes

Carol Bainbridge plans to walk from Kirkcaldy bus station to Burntisland and back on Saturday, June 25 in a bid to raise money for veterans charity Help For Heroes.

Her son Private Stephen Bainbridge went to Afghanistan for his first tour and five weeks into the tour he was injured in an explosion on Armistice Day 2011, losing both his legs.

Carol, who lives in Lochore, said: “There are between 12 and 15 people coming along to do the walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Private Stephen Bainbridge who was injured in Helmand on Armistice Day 2011

“I’m hoping to be able to walk there and back, but I have sciatica so it’s going to be a challenge.”

Carol chose Help For Heroes as a way of thanking the charity for the support they provide to veterans across the country.