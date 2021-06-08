They aim to help community-led groups to build their capacity to engage with wider diverse communities and help improve the public’s awareness about their activity.

Local groups can apply for any amount from £100 to £300, and it is anticipated that no more than 20 grants will be made over the next nine months.

The first deadline for applications will be Friday, July 9.

Fife Centre for Equalities is working in partnership with The National Lottery to provide grants for community-led groups.

Nina Munday, chief executive at the Kirkcaldy based FCE, said: “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to create this new pilot funding scheme with The

National Lottery Community Fund and members of Fife Equalities Forum.

“During the pandemic, we have witnessed many individuals, in all parts of Fife, coming together to support the most vulnerable people in their community.

“These groups often did what they felt they needed to without any public funding because they are not registered charities.

"We want to encourage this community-led spirit to continue by offering grants to small community groups and link them to organisations that could support them in the future.

“We understand that many groups may find funding application forms difficult or that there are barriers in completing it, so our staff will be happy to assist groups to complete the form or to answer any questions they have.

"We can’t wait to hear how people in Fife benefit from this small grant scheme.”

Kate Still, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chairman, said: “We are delighted to be working with Fife Centre for Equalities on this exciting scheme where groups have the opportunity to access funding to help them grow and reach out to more people in their local area.”She added: “National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is making such a difference in local communities in Fife.”

For more information on how community groups can apply for funding, please contact Fife Centre for Equalities on 01592 645310 or email [email protected].

