New base for Cardenden scouts formally opened six years after devastating fire

Scouts in a Fife town have a new place to call home after their hall was badly damaged by a fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4th Fife (Cardenden) Scout Group celebrated with a ceremony at their new home in Orebank Road, situated within farmland behind St Ninian’s Primary School

Currently celebrating their centenary year, the scouts were delighted to have the new hall officially opened by honoured guest, Mrs Margaret Wallace, who was born in the same year as the group was formed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks a new chapter for the organisation after a serious fire ravaged their hall in February 2019. Scouts, and the intervening years have seen the youngsters take on the multiple challenges of tireless fundraising and continuing to meet virtually throughout the pandemic. When Covid restrictions eased, support provided by the Bowhill Centre and Auchterderran Church enabled sections to meet in person again, as fundraising efforts continued.

The 4th (Fife) Fife Beavers Cubs and Scouts in the new hall (Pic: George Taylor)

Last Spring 2024, it was announced that the group had got the go-ahead to build the new hall on farmland opposite the school, and ground was broken last July.

Designed by architect firm Denham Youd, the new building is fully accessible and environmentally friendly, with solar roof panels, low-cost lighting and a heat pump.

Brodie Wallace, chair of the 4th Fife Scout Group, said, “After nearly six years of working closely with Steven Denham Architect and Algo Construction, we now have a wonderful new hall for the group to continue to thrive for many years to come. This could not have been achieved without the patience and continuing support of trustees and leaders.”

The hall will also benefit the entire Cardenden community and is now taking bookings for groups, classes, parties and events.