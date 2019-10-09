New hope for Thomas Cook’s Fife staff

A glimmer of hope has emerged for staff at Thomas Cook after a new owner stepped in.

Hays Travel has agreed a deal to buy all of the stricken travel agent’s 555 stores across the UK.

Locally, Thomas Cook had shops in Kirkcaldy’s High Store as well as the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes and in St Andrews.

The deal could mean they will re-open – and jobs for staff who were made unemployed when Thomas Cook collapsed into compulsory liquidation last month after failing to raise the £200m it need to stay afloat.

The business had a long history stretching back almost 180 years.

The Official Receiver confirmed today that Hays – the country’s largest independent travel agent – had agreed a deal to take mover all its outlets.

It has already taken on 421 former Thomas Cook employees.